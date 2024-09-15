Cyclone hits Romania, leaving five dead, hundreds displaced

Bucharest, Sep 15 Galati County, Romania, is struggling to recover from the severe floods brought by Cyclone Boris, which has claimed five lives and displaced over 250 residents.

The cyclone unleashed heavy rainfall, totalling 150 litres per square meter on Saturday. According to local media reports, it caused widespread flooding, leaving more than 25,000 homes without power and impacting over 5,000 households across 12 towns.

In response to the disaster, the Romanian government has mobilised emergency resources, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu visited Slobozia Conachi, one of the hardest-hit towns.

"Our priority is saving lives. We have the logistics in place to respond quickly," he said, promising temporary housing, food, and other essential supplies for displaced families.

Meanwhile, the National Committee for Emergency Situations approved emergency aid, which includes 400 tonnes of food, sleeping bags, mattresses, and modular housing units to provide temporary shelter for those affected.

The Ministry of National Defense deployed military personnel, rescue boats and trucks to assist in rescue operations.

Romanian Gendarmerie patrols have also been deployed to prevent looting and vandalism in the affected towns.

"The safety of the people remains our top priority," a Gendarmerie spokesperson said, urging residents to follow safety instructions and avoid returning to dangerous areas until conditions stabilise.

As more severe weather is forecast, with a red alert for heavy rain issued for nearby Vaslui County, the Romanian government is closely monitoring the situation. Efforts are also underway to repair damaged infrastructure and restore normalcy for the thousands impacted by what has been described as the worst flooding in the region since 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor