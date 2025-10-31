Cyprus FM Kombos, EAM Jaishankar express "satisfaction" with progress in New Delhi-Nocisia ties

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, during his first official visit to India, engaged in multiple meetings on Thursday to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Nicosia.

During his visit, Constantinos Kombos held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two ministers reviewed the entire gamut of the multifaceted bilateral relations, including the implementation of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, emanating from the Joint Declaration on the Implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership between Cyprus and India issued during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Republic of Cyprus on 15-16 June 2025, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

According to MEA, both ministers expressed satisfaction at the steady progress across diverse sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime, technology and innovation, cultural, tourism, and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and global issues, as well as cooperation in multilateral fora.

S Jaishankar reaffirmed the close ties between India and Cyprus, describing the two nations as "trusted friends and reliable partners."

"India and Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners. Trust and time-tested are not easy adjectives to use nowadays, but I can do that with a great deal of confidence and assurance for this relationship," Jaishankar said, underscoring the enduring nature of the partnership.

EAM also conveyed India's appreciation for the steadfast support of Cyprus to India in the fight against terrorism.

"We deeply appreciate Cyprus's consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism. I would once again thank your government for the strong condemnation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the solidarity expressed with India in our fight against terrorism," he said.

Cyprus FM also visited the Gandhi Smriti Museum and delivered the 55th Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on the topic "Cyprus and the World".

During the lecture, Constantinos Kombos stated that his country strongly supports the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, which will boost ties and unlock immense economic opportunities.

"Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the long-negotiated FTA between the EU and India. And the successful conclusion of this agreement will not only strengthen EU-India ties, but it will also unlock immense economic opportunities for India and for all the European countries," Kombos said.

He said that Cyprus views India as a natural partner and ally, noting that New Delhi is emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world.

"Cyprus has been described as the unsinkable aircraft carrier...We see India as a natural partner and ally. Today, with India emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world, Cyprus sees India not only as an old friend but also as a partner for future cooperation. Both nations, shaped by our legacy of colonial rule, have emerged as modern democracies that cherish freedom, the rule of law, and respect for international law," he said.

The visit takes place at a crucial time as Cyprus would assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from 1 January 2026, and it can play an important role in further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

