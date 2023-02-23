Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to visit India from Feb 26 to Mar 1

Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky will visit India from February 26 to March 1. During his visit, Lipavsky will attend the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave on February 28.

During his visit to India, Jan Lipavsky will be accompanied by Czech Republic's Members of the Parliament, the Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and a high-level official and business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. During his visit, Lipavsky will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

"During the visit, Foreign Minister Lipavsky will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar where the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

It further said, "Foreign Minister Lipavsky will also be attending the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave organized by CII on 28 February 2023. He will then travel to Mumbai on the same day and will depart on 01 March 2023 from Mumbai."

Lipavsky's visit to India is expected to provide further momentum to India's bilateral ties with the Czech Republic. The MEA noted, "India and Czech Republic have historically enjoyed warm and friendly relations which have been strengthened in the last several years through high level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors."

The visit of Lipavsky to India follows the visit of EAM S Jaishankar's visit to the Czech Republic in June 2022 where they held delegation-level talks. In January this year, the two leaders held a meeting in Vienna during Jaishankar's visit to Austria.

Sharing details regarding his meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to meet FM Jan Lipavsky of Czech Republic on sidelines of the Slavkov meeting today afternoon. Discussed further intensification of our bilateral partnership and expanding multilateral cooperation."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor