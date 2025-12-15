Czech President appoints new cabinet

Prague, Dec 15 Czech President Petr Pavel on Monday appointed a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, completing the government formation after October's parliamentary elections.

The appointment marks Babis' return to the national administration power as leader of the ANO party, who previously served as Prime Minister from 2017 to 2021.

In his speech during the ceremony, Pavel said that the process of forming the government had proceeded normally and in accordance with constitutional requirements, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The government is taking office during a turbulent period," Pavel said, referring to the current security risks and economic pressures facing the country.

Pavel called on the new government to act as a responsible member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Babis was sworn in as Prime Minister on December 9, promising to make the Czech Republic "the best place on our planet."

The new cabinet is a coalition consisting of the prime minister and 15 ministers from Babis' ANO party, the Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) and the Motorists for Themselves. The coalition holds a majority of 108 seats in the 200-member Chamber of Deputies.

Under the coalition agreement, the ANO party secures eight ministerial posts, such as the Finance Minister and the Interior Minister, in addition to the position of Prime Minister. The Motorists party heads four ministries, including the foreign ministry, while the SPD takes three, including the defence ministry.

Four cabinet members also serve as deputy Prime Ministers, including Karel Havlicek and Alena Schillerova from ANO, Petr Macinka from the Motorists party, and Jaromir Zuna, nominated by the SPD.

