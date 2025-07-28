Czech Prez meets Tibet delegation in Ladakh, voices strong support for Tibetan rights and cultural freedom

Ladakh [India], July 28 : The leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration, which includes Sikyong Penpa Tsering, welcomed Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, during his visit to Ladakh on July 27 to meet with the Dalai Lama, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Upon his arrival, the Czech President received a warm welcome at the Thiksey Monastery, where he was joined by the Czech Republic's Ambassador to India, Eliska Zigova; Deputy Head of Mission at the Czech Embassy in New Delhi, Katerina Petersen; and others. The high-level delegation from the Czech Republic later toured Thiksey Monastery, engaging deeply with the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Tibetan Buddhism.

In a demonstration of solidarity with the Tibetan people, Pavel also visited the Sonamling Tibetan Settlement in Leh and participated in a gathering that featured cultural performances at the Sonamling Tibetan Community Hall.

Speaking to media persons at the reception, Pavel said, "It is a great honour and pleasure for me to visit the Dalai Lama, as he has visited my country eleven times, so I felt it was important to reciprocate at least once." Demonstrating his support for the Central Tibetan Administration's pursuit of a quick resolution to the Tibet-China issue through a mutually advantageous framework promoted by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, he noted, "He (His Holiness) is not advocating for an independent Tibet. He fully comprehends the Middle Way and seeks only freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and freedom of language for his people. I believe it is essential for us all to support that," as stated in the CTA report.

During the meeting with the leadership and members of the Tibetan community, Sikyong Penpa Tsering provided welcome remarks, asserting, "On behalf of my colleagues, the Cabinet of the Central Tibetan Administration, and all leaders from the Leh region, we are privileged and honoured to welcome Your Excellency, the President of the Czech Republic." Sikyong said, "His Holiness has travelled to numerous countries since 1973 in Europe, 1979 in the United States, and various others, engaging with many heads of state. However, this may be the first occasion on which a national leader has visited His Holiness and spent time with us and the people of Ladakh. Thank you immensely for your presence and for honouring us. Your attendance alone signifies support for Tibet," the CTA report said

In his keynote speech, Pavel stated, "We have travelled from the Czech Republic, a country far away, at the centre of Europe. Distinct in culture, history, and circumstances. Yet, what unites us is our humanity, all of us wishing for decent, fulfilling lives and the best future for our children. We came to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama to express our backing for your cause, that is, for you to have what may appear as a luxury but is truly a fundamental right: the ability to use your language, practice your religion, and maintain your culture."

Pavel also extended his "heartfelt thanks for the incredibly warm reception," and articulated his hopes that one day the Tibetan people might return to their homeland.

