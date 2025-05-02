Czech Republic reaffirms support for Tibet amid China tensions

Prague [Czech Republic] May 2 : On April 29, Representative Thinlay Chukki from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva met with lawmakers and officials from the Czech Republic to request their ongoing support for Tibet and its people, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

The gathering took place in Prague with Jiri Ruzicka, the Acting President of the Senate; Hayato Okamura, Co-President of the Czech Parliamentary Group for Tibet and Member of the Chamber of Deputies; Matyas Nataniel Barotek, an Advisor; and Katerina Jacques, Secretary of the Czech Parliamentary Group for Tibet. The Czech representatives reaffirmed their strong commitment to the Tibetan cause, according to the CTA report.

Senator RNDr. Jitka Seitlova warmly greeted the Tibetan delegation and reiterated the unwavering support of the Czech Republic for Tibet. She also discussed the upcoming initiatives planned by the Czech Parliamentary Group for Tibet in 2025, as noted in the CTA report.

Representative Thinlay Chukki emphasised that as His Holiness the Dalai Lama nears his 90th birthday this July, Tibetans globally are preparing to honour his life and teachings throughout the year. However, she voiced concerns that celebrations in Tibet are likely to be subjected to limitations, as highlighted by the CTA report.

Professor Michael van Walt van Praag urged Czech lawmakers to view the Tibetan issue not just as a matter of cultural and religious preservation but as an unresolved question of international political justice. He emphasized Tibet's historical sovereignty, asserting that Tibet was never part of China until its occupation by the PLA.

Senator Jiri Oberfalzer facilitated another meeting at the Czech Senate with the Tibetan delegation to address specific issues and discuss potential future actions. Later that day, the Tibetan delegation engaged in an extensive conversation with Jakub Klepal, Executive Director of the Forum 2000 Foundation, about advancing Tibet-related matters at forthcoming international forums, according to the CTA report.

At the end of the visit, the Tibetan delegation presented His Holiness the Dalai Lama's recent work, Voice for the Voiceless, and reiterated their appeal for ongoing support for the Tibetan cause, as noted in the CTA report.

