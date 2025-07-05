Dalai Lama appreciates birthday celebrations, urges people to cultivate peace of mind, compassion

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 : Ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama expressed his appreciation for the celebrations being held in his honour by urging people to focus on cultivating compassion and peace of mind.

In a post on X, the Dalai Lama wrote, "On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism."

He humbly referred to himself as "just a simple Buddhist monk" and noted that he doesn't normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, he wished to share some thoughts on the occasion.

"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," the Tibetan leader affirmed.

The Dalai Lama reaffirmed his commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony, and the preservation of Tibetan culture and heritage.

"As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, and religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," he said.

The Dalai Lama drew inspiration from the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters, such as Shantideva, whose aspiration he strives to uphold. "I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold," he said.

"As long as space endures, As long as sentient beings remain, Until then, may I too remain To dispel the miseries of the world," he added.

The Dalai Lama expressed his gratitude to those celebrating his birthday and using the occasion to cultivate peace of mind and compassion. "Thank you for using the opportunity of my birthday to cultivate peace of mind and compassion," he said.

Celebrations are underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the 90th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Dalai Lama's birthday is officially observed on July 6.

The occasion is being marked with festive spirit and devotion by Tibetan communities and followers across the region.

On July 2, the Dalai Lama stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can only recognise future reincarnations, and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter. This statement rules out any say for China in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dalai Lama stated, "The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognized has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement, which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition."

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter, he added.

