Dalai Lama congratulates Mongolia's new PM Zandanshatar Gombojav

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 : The 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, extended his warm congratulations to Zandanshatar Gombojav on his election as Prime Minister of Mongolia.

Recalling his first visit to Mongolia in 1979, the spiritual leader expressed his fond memories of the country and its people.

"I was able to visit your country for the first time in 1979," Dalai Lama wrote on his official site , "and I have warm memories of that occasion and of the several further visits I have made since then. I am very encouraged by the interest and enthusiasm that Mongolians, young and old, have been showing in promoting human values, as well as the need to combine traditional Buddhist knowledge with modern education,

"As you know, Mongolians and Tibetans have historically been like twin brothers and sisters. The Dalai Lamas have enjoyed a unique, close relationship with your people since the time of the Third Dalai Lama, Sonam Gyatso," he added.

Highlighting the historical ties between Mongolia and Tibet, the Dalai Lama noted that Buddhism has played a significant role in shaping Mongolia's identity, culture, and spiritual life.

"As I have mentioned during my visits to Mongolia, although other faiths are followed in the country, it is Buddhism that has historically shaped the identity, culture and spiritual life of your people," he said.

"Since the Buddha's teachings emphasise such fundamental human values as compassion and non-violence, they have the potential to be of benefit to everyone, without contradicting an individual's personal beliefs. I trust that you and your government will continue to preserve and uphold these values," he added.

Further, the Dalai Lama praised Mongolia's progress in various fields and expressed admiration for the country's efforts to improve the lives of its people, particularly the poor and needy.

"I admire the impressive progress Mongolia has made over the years in all spheres of life. Such extensive achievements are all the more meaningful when they really improve the lives of poor and needy Mongolians."

The Dalai Lama ended his letter by wishing the new Prime Minister every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Mongolia in these challenging times.

