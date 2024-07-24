Dalai Lama making good progress, overall health status stable, says physicians

New York [US], July 24 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is now in the fourth week post-surgery and is recovering well, according to his office.

The physiotherapists of the Tibetan spiritual leader noted that he is making good progress every day.

"MEDICAL BULLETIN: His Holiness the Dalai Lama is now in the fourth week post-surgery. The surgical incision has completely healed without any complications," his office said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"The physiotherapists have said His Holiness is making good progress every day and are very satisfied with the speed of His Holiness's improvement. His Holiness's overall health status is stable and very satisfactory. Dr. Tsetan D Sadutshang and Dr. Tsewang Tamdin, Physicians to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, July 24, 2024," the post further read.

Dalai Lama travelled from Dharamshala to Delhi on June 28 before heading to the US for his knee surgery.

During a stop in Switzerland, he received a traditional Tibetan welcome upon his arrival at a hotel in Zurich. Well-wishers and guests watched as the Dalai Lama walked through the hotel lobby and greeted an old friend.

Hundreds of Tibetans and devotees also gathered in the streets to pay their respects to the spiritual leader.

