Dalai Lama reaches Dharmshala after his successful visit to Ladakh

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 : Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama returned to his home in exile in Dharmashala after his successful visit to Ladakh.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks and nuns gather at Kangra airport on Monday morning to give a warm welcome to their beloved spiritual leader. Tibetan artists welcomed him with traditional opera dance and songs.

Speaking to media persons at Kangra airport, the Dalai Lama said that he returned to Dharamshala after visiting Laddakh and he is in good health.

Dalai Lama left Dharamshala on July 8 and returned after spending over a month in Ladakh.

Tenzin Tsundue, an exiled Tibetan said, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama is approaching Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh. He is coming back after about two months and we have come here to see him and to welcome him. He is our spiritual leader and it’s really important to see him and to welcome him here in Dharamshala.”

Tenzin Nyidon, an exile Tibetan said, “We all are gathered here today as his holiness the dalai lama is approaching here after his Laddakh visit and we all are very happy to welcome him and to see him. Even though we live in Dharamshala, we feel very blessed and happy to see him whenever he goes somewhere or returns here, so we come here to get his blessings."

While staying in Ladakh, the Dalai Lama drove from Shewatsel Phodrang into Leh city, where he made a pilgrim’s visit to the Jokhang, the principal temple there, according to the Dalai Lama's website.

“Having arrived in Ladakh,” His Holiness told the gathering, “today, I’ve come here to the Jokhang. We all rely on the following verse from ‘Entering the Bodhisattva Way’.

He also visited the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) on July 26, where the Dalai Lama addressed the gathering and said, “My Dharma brothers and sisters,” he began. “Today, you presented your songs and dances with delight, confidence and pride. More importantly, you have done so with heartfelt faith. I’d like to thank you."

“Tibetans have a special bond with Chenrezig, the Great Compassionate One. Since the time of King Songtsen Gampo, we have had our own written language. Then, during the reign of Trisong Detsen, the great Abbot and foremost scholar of Nalanda, Shantarakshita was invited to the Land of Snow. He advised that since we had our own language, we should translate Indian Buddhist literature from Sanskrit and Pali into Tibetan," he added.

During his stay in Ladakh, he also isited the Great Buddha Statue at Stok and Ladakhi Muslim Community, as per the Dalai Lama's website.

