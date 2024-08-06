Dalai Lama recovering well, we expect this to continue for full year, says doctor

New York [US], August 6 : After Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's knee surgery in June, Dr David Mayman, MD, Chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, visited him over the weekend and stated that he is recovering well."

After examining Dalai Lama's knee and observing the physical therapy exercises, Dr Mayman shared the following post-surgery medical update and stated, "His Holiness is recovering well."

"He is working diligently with physical therapy and making great progress. This will continue over the next 6 to 12 months to optimize his recovery. His Holiness has made significant improvements to date, and we expect this to continue for a full year after surgery," Dalai Lama wrote in a post on X.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama underwent successful knee replacement surgery on June 28.

On June 24, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in New York after a halt in Switzerland's Zurich on Saturday.

The members of the Tibetan community and his well-wishers welcomed the Dalai Lama HHDL on his arrival in New York City.

During his stop in Switzerland, he received a traditional Tibetan welcome on his arrival at a hotel in Zurich.

His well-wishers and guests watched as the Dalai Lama walked through the hotel lobby. He greeted an old friend as he walked through the hotel lobby in Zurich.

Thousands of Tibetans and well-wishers with bouquets waited on the road to welcome the Dalai Lama as he arrived at his hotel in Zurich.

Tibetan artists performed traditional songs and dances as they waited for him to arrive at the hotel.

