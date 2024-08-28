Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after knee surgery in the US

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 : On Wednesday morning, the 14th Dalai Lama arrived at his exile home in Dharamshala, receiving a formal welcome at Kangra airport following a successful knee surgery in the United States. The procedure, conducted to address ongoing knee issues, was completed without complications, according to medical reports. His return signifies the end of his medical treatment abroad and the resumption of his activities.

The reception at Kangra airport was attended by a diverse group, including Tibetan expatriates and representatives from various religious communities. Notable figures present included Imam Mohd Kamil Jamie of Jamia Masjid Dharamshala, Reverend Victor Khijjee of St John Church in the Wilderness, and Kelsan Dolma, Vice President of the Tibetan Women's Association in Dharamshala.

This diverse turnout reflects the broad support base and respect the Dalai Lama commands across different communities.

During his visit to the US, the Dalai Lama engaged in a series of significant public events. He delivered a keynote address at the Global Compassion Summit in San Francisco, where he emphasized the urgent need for global compassion in addressing climate change and socio-economic inequalities.

Additionally, he participated in a panel discussion at Harvard University on ethical leadership and mental health, which drew attention from both academic and public circles.

The Dalai Lama also attended a special interfaith dialogue session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where he engaged with leaders from various religious traditions to discuss fostering peace and understanding among different cultures (UN News). These events underscored his commitment to addressing global challenges through dialogue and compassion.

Upon his return, the Dalai Lama expressed his appreciation for the medical care he received in the US and the reception he received upon returning to Dharamshala. The procedure has reportedly been effective in addressing his knee problems, and he is expected to continue his scheduled activities following a brief recovery period.

The event at Kangra airport highlights the significant public interest and support for the Dalai Lama, reflecting both his role as a spiritual leader and his impact on various communities globally.

