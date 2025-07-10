Dalai Lama's 90th birthday brings together German and Tibetan Communities in Celebration

Frankfurt [Germany], July 10 : Over 1,000 Tibetans and friends of Tibet gathered in Frankfurt on July 6 to mark the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with a grand celebration, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The event was held in the gracious presence of the chief guest, Michael Brand, a Member of the German Bundestag, and special guests, including Prof. Dr HC Roland Koch, former Minister-President of Hesse, and Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer from the Tibetan Bureau in Geneva.

Also in attendance were Dieter Beine, Chief Protocol Officer of the Hessian State Chancellery; Frank, president of the Friends of Friends group; and Uwe Becker, alongside other dignitaries and representatives from Tibetan Dharma centres and Tibet Support Groups throughout Germany.

The day began with traditional prayers by monks and community members, followed by the cutting and distribution of a birthday cake. Children from the Tibetan Sunday School presented heartfelt songs dedicated to His Holiness, adding a joyful spirit to the occasion. Dondrub Chophel, Chairman of the Association of Tibetans in Germany, welcomed the gathering with opening remarks.

In his keynote address, Hon'ble Michael Brand praised the Dalai Lama's unwavering commitment to non-violence, human rights, and religious harmony. He expressed hope that the Tibetan people will one day regain genuine autonomy and called for continued global solidarity with the Tibetan cause, the CTA noted.

Prof. Roland Koch described the Dalai Lama as a spiritual leader whose wisdom and humility inspire moral clarity in a time of global unrest. He emphasised the importance of His Holiness' Four Commitments, which include promoting human values, inter-religious harmony, and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

Phuntsok Topgyal acknowledged the challenges faced by the Tibetan movement amid shifting global priorities but urged continued non-violent resistance. He stressed Germany's moral responsibility within Europe to uphold the values embodied by His Holiness, especially compassion, dignity, and justice.

The celebration featured cultural performances by Tibetan communities from cities across Germany. Educational exhibitions explored His Holiness' life and legacy, including a discussion on the subject of his reincarnation. Contributions were made by Tenzin Palmo and Christof Spitz, Director of the Tibet Initiative Deutschland, the CTA reported.

The event reaffirmed the Tibetan community's deep reverence for His Holiness and their unwavering commitment to the Tibetan cause. A long-life prayer offering for His Holiness is scheduled for September by Tibetans across Europe, according to the CTA.

