Toulouse [France], July 17 : In a show of support for Tibetan identity, the Tibetan Association of Toulouse, France, in collaboration with Nalanda Monastery and the Vajra Yogini Institute, organised a grand celebration on July 6 to mark the 90th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The event, rich in Tibetan culture and spiritual fervour, was attended by respected Tibetan spiritual leader Jetsun Lobsang Delek Rinpoche, former abbot of Sera Jey Khe Nyen Dratsang. Joining him were several local French dignitaries, including Jean Terlier, Deputy of Tarn, and his wife Mme Corinne Dourthe, as well as other representatives from regional town halls, such as Chantal Guidez and Marie-Claire Marignol, CTA reported.

Each dignitary publicly expressed unwavering solidarity with the Tibetan cause, a clear moral rebuke to the Chinese Communist Party's continued occupation and systematic repression in Tibet. Their presence and words served as a reminder that the Tibetan struggle for freedom and preservation of culture continues to gain support across the international community.

Tenzin Trinley, representing the Tibetan community, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks and presented each guest with the French edition of Voice for the Voiceless, a work by His Holiness that highlights the global relevance of compassion and nonviolence, CTA noted.

The programme featured vibrant cultural performances by Tibetan residents, an affirmation of identity that Beijing has long sought to erase through forced assimilation and surveillance in occupied Tibet. A grand offering ceremony was held later in the day to invoke protective Tibetan deities for the longevity of the Dalai Lama, a spiritual leader whom China has baselessly vilified and attempted to replace with a state-appointed puppet.

Tibetan resident Sangye Norbu presented a rare and extensive exhibition of 400 books by His Holiness in multiple languages. Tibetan children also displayed artwork that captured their admiration for their spiritual leader, offering a glimpse into a future generation determined not to forget their roots despite Beijing's ongoing censorship.

The gathering in Toulouse symbolised more than a birthday; it was a powerful act of resistance against China's decades-long efforts to silence the Tibetan voice, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) stated.

