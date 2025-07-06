Dalai Lama's reincarnation "inherently an internal affair of China," says Chinese envoy

Beijing [China], July 6 : The Chinese government has reiterated its stance on the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, with Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stating that the process is inherently an internal affair of China, adding that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed."

🔹It has been noted that some Indian official recently made some remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. 🔹Chinese government opposes any attempts by overseas organizations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process. Xizang is an… pic.twitter.com/3hlzSOucMO — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) July 6, 2025

In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong wrote, "It has been noted that some Indian officials recently made some remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama."

The Chinese envoy further highlighted that the government "opposes any attempts by overseas organisations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process."

He also emphasised that Xizang is an "inalienable part" of China's territory.

"Tibetan Buddhism traces its origins to China's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The primary regions where Tibetan Buddhism is practiced are within China. The lineage of the Dalai Lamas took shape and evolved within China's Tibet region," he wrote on X.

The envoy also cleared the government's stance, asserting that the "conferment of their religious status and titles is the prerogative of the central government of China."

Xu Feihong also stated that the Chinese government upholds the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs. He also emphasised that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed."

"The reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China. The Chinese government upholds the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs and administers the reincarnation of Living Buddhas, including that of the Dalai Lama, in accordance with the law. No interference by any external forces will be allowed," the envoy wrote on X.

The Tibetan community in exile celebrated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with traditional fervour and devotion at the Sambhota Tibetan School in Chhota Shimla on Sunday.

The event was marked by vibrant cultural performances, prayers, and speeches from dignitaries, including the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, who was present as the chief guest.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, along with other dignitaries and well-wishers, attended the celebration.

Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala on Sunday with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life.

Speaking before a gathering at the Tsuglagkhang temple, he reflected on his spiritual journey and urged everyone to follow a path of kindness and selflessness.

In his speech, the Dalai Lama spoke about the importance of love, unity and service to others. "As far as I am concerned, I have a human life. As humans, it is natural for us to have love in our hearts for one another and to help one another. Since we came from a country where the Buddhist religion and spirituality have spread, there is a strong sense of brotherhood and sisterhood amongst us. The main practice is, as said in the Bodhisattva way of life considering all beings as my friends and relatives, and I always think of serving beings with the best of my abilities," he said.

He thanked the gathering for attending the celebration with joy and warmth. "Today, my dear Dharma friends, and to all my friends, I wish to say that it is my 90th birthday celebration, and you have happily and with great excitement gathered here and with joy in our hearts. I would like to thank you for that. So, on this 90th birthday celebration of mine, you have come here with great joy in your heart. So thank you," he said.

On the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's birthday, heartfelt messages poured in from world leaders, politicians, lawmakers, and artists in a video compiled by Tibet TV, which is run by the Tibetan government-in-exile, CNN reported.

