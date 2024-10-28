Dalai Lama's representative highlights Tibetan issue in Philippines

Tokyo [Japan], October 28 : Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, the Dalai Lama's representative for Japan and East Asia, wrapped up his official tour of the Philippines, emphasising the ongoing struggle for Tibetan autonomy and human rights. According to a press release from the Central Tibetan Administration, Arya's visit included lectures and discussions centred on the Tibetan issue, reflecting the Philippines' historical support for Tibet's quest for freedom since the 1960s.

During a meeting with Congressman Adrian Amatong, Arya highlighted the significance of the recent U.S. Resolve Tibet Act, advocating for similar legislative measures in the Philippine parliament. He underscored the urgency of raising awareness about the Tibetan plight, noting that many Filipinos resonate with Tibet's non-violent struggle for justice and freedom. Amatong echoed this sentiment, affirming that the Filipino spirit of freedom aligns closely with Tibet's aspirations.

According to CTA, Arya also held discussions with Wallace Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office, where they explored the interconnectedness of freedom and democracy in resolving issues related to Tibet, Taiwan, and China. Both representatives expressed solidarity in promoting these ideals globally, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting oppressed communities.

Through these interactions, Arya aimed to garner greater international support for Tibet, urging continued advocacy and diplomatic engagement to address the ongoing conflict with China. His visit reaffirmed the importance of collective efforts in the global fight for human rights and autonomy.

The Tibetan issue revolves around the political, cultural, and human rights challenges facing Tibet, particularly since its incorporation into the People's Republic of China in 1950. Following the annexation, the Tibetan government was forced into exile, with the 14th Dalai Lama becoming a symbol of the struggle for Tibetan autonomy and rights.

The Chinese government reportedly enforces strict control over the region, leading to widespread allegations of cultural suppression, religious repression, and human rights abuses, including restrictions on language and spiritual practices. While many Tibetans and international advocates seek genuine autonomy or independence, China maintains that Tibet is an inseparable part of the nation. This ongoing conflict not only affects the lives of Tibetans but also has significant implications for global politics, as various countries navigate their diplomatic relationships with China while addressing human rights concerns in Tibet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor