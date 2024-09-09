"Dallas provided fantastic start to my US tour": Rahul Gandhi calls Indian diaspora 'vital bridge' between two nations

Dallas [US], September 9 : Calling the Indian diaspora in the US a 'vital bridge' between two nations, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has said that Dallas has provided a "fantastic start" to his US visit.

Gandhi, who arrived in Dallas on Sunday, interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas. He also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Dallas.

Calling his interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas "dynamic and engaging," Rahul Gandhi said that they held discussions on politics, production, and skill-respect in India.

Speaking about his interaction with the Indian diaspora, Congress MP said that he emphasised key values that are essential to Indian politics, including love, respect, and humility.

In a post shared on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Dallas has provided a fantastic start to my USA tour! My interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas was dynamic and engaging, with thoughtful discussions on politics, production, skill-respect in India, and the vital role of youth and women in shaping the future of our nations."

"In my address to the Indian Diaspora, I emphasised key values essential to Indian politics: love, respect, and humility. I highlighted the importance of embracing India's rich diversityits languages, cultures, and traditionswhile upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. Like the U.S., India is a union of states, where all languages, religions and communities are equal," he added.

He said that he looks forward to more meaningful exchanges in the coming days. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday for his three-day US visit. The Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora.

"The Indian Diaspora serves as a vital bridge between our countries, and their commitment to these values strengthens the bond between our two great unions. I am passionate about unleashing India's potential and look forward to more meaningful exchanges in the coming days," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Facebook.

While addressing the members of the Indian diaspora, Rahul Gandhi said that when they came to the country from India, they had come with values of constitution, respect, and humility. He said that Indians came to live in the US with love and affection.

He said, "I'm speaking to people in Dallas and who are you? You are people who have come from India and the values that I have been describing - values of the Constitution, values of respect, values of humility. You carry them inside your heart, you have them in your blood. So, when you when you came to this country, you did not come with arrogance, you came with humility, you did not come with hatred, you came with love and affection, and you did not come with disrespect, saying that you know we are coming to America, and who are these people? We'll show them. No, you came with respect. So inside your heart is respect, is love, humility and you are our ambassadors in one way."

He stressed that Indian diaspora have a very important role of being a bridge between their old home and their new home and added that they should bring the idea of India to the US and the ideas of the US to India.

Congress MP said, "You're the bridge between these two unions - United States of America and the Union of States which is written in our Constitution, and so you have a very important role because the relationship between these two unions is going to determine the future of both these unions. The United States needs India and India needs the United States. It's a fact we cannot get away from it, so you have a very important role of being the bridge between your old home and your new home, right. And in my view, you should travel freely between these two homes and you should bring the idea of India to the United States and the ideas of the United States to India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor