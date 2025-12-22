Danish PM reiterates demand for respecting territorial integrity after US names special envoy to Greenland

Oslo, Dec 22 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Monday that they expect "respect" for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial integrity from the US side.

"We have said it very clearly before. Now we say it again. You cannot annex other countries. Not even with an argument about international security. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and the USA should not take over Greenland. We expect respect for our common territorial integrity," the two leaders said in a joint statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced late Sunday the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy to Greenland, renewing diplomatic tension between Washington and the Danish Realm.

"Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies," said Trump on social media platform "Truth Social."

Landry wrote on social media X that it was an honor to serve in the role "to make Greenland part of the USA."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Denmark would summon US Ambassador Ken Howery for talks, demanding respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

"I am upset, especially about the envoy's statements about making Greenland part of the United States. We find that completely unacceptable," Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster TV 2.

Since taking office in January this year, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, stating he would not rule out the use of "military or economic coercion" to achieve that goal.

Greenland, a former Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains authority over foreign affairs and defence.

