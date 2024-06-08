Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attacked in Copenhagen

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 8 : Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in Copenhagen, according to a statement from her office to CNN.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet [public square] in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the prime minister's office said.

In response to the distressing event, Frederiksen's office said that she "is shocked by the incident", while refraining from providing further details about any potential injuries sustained during the altercation.

Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke urged for national unity in the wake of the assault, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding one another, irrespective of "political disagreements, election campaigns."

"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," he said on X. "This is ugly and unacceptable. Let's show that Denmark is much better."

"Deeply shocked by the outrageous attack on my colleague and friend, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen," Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said in a post on X.

"All our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. Wishing you a speedy recovery," she added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attack, calling it a "despicable act, which goes against everything we believe in and fight for in Europe." She went on to wish the prime minister strength and courage, saying she has plenty of both, CNN reported.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of Denmark's upcoming participation in the European Union elections, adding an additional layer of significance to the event.

Frederiksen, a prominent figure in Denmark's political landscape, has led the center-left Socialist Democratic party since 2019, assuming the role of prime minister. The attack on Frederiksen comes amidst heightened concerns surrounding political violence, notably underscored by the recent assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Analysts and lawmakers have pointed to a growing sense of political polarisation across Europe, reflecting an increasingly volatile climate within the continent's political sphere, CNN reported.

