Dassault Aviation to launch MRO subsidiary in India to boost military support

Saint-Cloud [France], September 25 : French aerospace company, Dassault Aviation had decided to create a subsidiary company, Dassault Aviation MRO India (DAMROI), dedicated to its military maintenance, repair and overall (MRO) activities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company press release on September 25, the subsidiary company would be cretaed under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" policy, contributing to India's self-reliance and promoting indigenous value-added services.

"Dassault Aviation has decided to create a company dedicated exclusively to maintenance, repair and overall (MRO) of its military activities. This company, Dassault Aviation MRO India (DAMROI), incorporated in India and based in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), is a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation," the release stated.

"Created under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" policy to contribute to India's self-reliance and promote indigenous value-added services, DAMROI will benefit from Dassault Aviation's technological expertise and offer new opportunities for cooperation and collaboration with the aim of becoming a key player in participating to a full-fledged aero defence ecosystem in India," it added.

The company stated that it is committed to meeting the needs of the Indian Air Force and would offer tailor-made products and services to support its Mirage 2000 fleet and the fighter aircraft supplied by Dassault Aviation in India.

"It is committed to meeting the needs of the Indian Air Force by offering tailor-made products and services to support its Mirage 2000 fleet and, more broadly, the fighter aircraft supplied by Dassault Aviation in India, in order to guarantee the best possible responsiveness and efficiency in fulfilling its requirements," the company further stated.

The company said that this 'new step' shows Dassault Aviation's commitment to make its presence in India and would provide a "significant industrial input to positioning India as an international aerospace supplier under the "Make in India" policy and a full commitment to the "Skill India" initiative through the implementation of training and education programs" towards "success and to contribute to India's strategic vision for its future."

The French company has delivered over 10,000 military and civil aircraft, including 2,700 Falcons, to more than 90 countries over the last century and has built up an expertise recognised worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2023, Dassault Aviation reported Euro 4.8 billion in revenue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor