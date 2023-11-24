Data tech firm Tmax to unveil new products at AWS conference

Seoul, Nov 24 Tmax Group, a South Korean data technology company, said on Friday it will unveil its new products at Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud conference next week.

TmaxTibero Co., the company's database management system affiliate, will showcase Tmax DBAS, and TmaxCloud, the company's cloud services arm, will introduce Tmax CLAS at AWS re:Invent 2023, set to run for five days in Las Vegas, according to the officials.

DBAS stands for DB All Services, meaning it will provide a fully managed database service, and CLAS stands for Cloud All Services, referring to a full-stack cloud service to build and manage the cloud native environment, reports Yonhap news agency.

The two products will become the foundation of Tmax's all-in-one super application to be released in the future, the officials explained.

During the event, Tmax also plans to sign a partnership agreement with AWS as part of efforts to expand its global business.

Jin Seung-eui, TmaxCloud CEO, is also set to give a presentation on the company's future strategy, including its utilization of cloud-native technology.

