Dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit will be worked out, says MEA

New Delhi [India], December 6 : Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India for the annual summit next year, and the dates for the same will be worked out through diplomatic channels, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"We have with Russia an arrangement of annual summits. The last annual summit was held in Moscow, for which the Prime Minister travelled to Moscow. The next one is scheduled to be held in India next year, that is, and the dates for the same will be worked out through diplomatic channels," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing today.

President Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dates for his visit will be set in early 2025, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on December 2.

While addressing a briefing, Ushakov stated that Putin and PM Modi have an agreement to hold meetings once a year and it is Russia's turn this time, according to Russian Embassy in India.

"Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn," the diplomat stated, adding, "We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively."

Notably, this will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin and PM Modi remain in regular contact, holding talks over phone-call once every couple of months, according to Russian Embassy in India. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings. This year, the two leaders met twice as PM Modi in July travelled to Moscow to participate in the 22nd Russia-India summit.

PM Modi's official visit to Russia in July marked his first bilateral visit after resuming office for the third time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

From a warm hug to driving an electric car for 'dost' PM Modi, the chemistry between the leaders hogged the limelight. During his visit to Russia, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting and an informal meeting with Putin. The two leaders also visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

In October, PM Modi visited Russia's Kazan for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality. PM Modi took to X to share glimpses of his visit to Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "India-First" policy and the "Make in India" initiative, describing them as transformative drivers of India's economic growth and global positioning.

Speaking at the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum, he lauded the Indian government and its efforts in creating "stable conditions" for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly highlighting the economic initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a special focus on the "Make in India" program.

President Putin drew parallels between Russia's import substitution program and India's "Make in India" initiative, expressing Russia's willingness to establish manufacturing operations in India. Investments in India are profitable, he added. He also emphasised that India's leadership has focused on prioritising its national interests.

