Dating platform Bumble hires Slack executive Lidiane Jones as new CEO

San Francisco, Nov 7 Women-first dating app Bumble has appointed Lidiane Jones, currently the chief executive officer at Salesforce company Slack, as its new CEO, succeeding Whitney Wolfe Herd from January 2, 2024.

Wolfe Herd, who founded Bumble in 2014 with the goal of creating an empowering online dating space for women, will transition to the Executive Chair role at that time.

“This move to Executive Chair gives me the ability to step forward into a new and exciting role, get back to my founder roots and bring immense passion and focus to this next chapter of growth. As I reflect on the past decade, I am moved by what our team has achieved and by the passionate community we have created,” she said in a statement late on Monday.

“Jones’ expertise and track record in product and technology is exceptional and having her leading the next chapter of Bumble Inc. is a major win for our company, customers and team."

Jones has led teams and brought products to life across productivity, enterprise scalability and machine learning.

Before taking the helm as CEO at Slack, Jones was the EVP and GM for Salesforce Digital Experiences (including Marketing and Commerce Cloud).

Prior to Salesforce, Jones led Sonos’ software product team and spent nearly 13 years at Microsoft as a leader in a variety of products.

“As a woman who has spent her career in technology, it’s a gift to lean on my experience to lead a company dedicated to women and encouraging equality, integrity and kindness, all deeply personal and inspiring to me. I look forward to bringing my expertise, passion and drive to Bumble Inc. to foster long-term, sustainable growth,” she noted.

Jones will remain at Slack until the end of the year.

