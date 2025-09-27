David Zini approved to be Israel's next Anti-terror Chief
By ANI | Updated: September 27, 2025 15:05 IST2025-09-27T15:03:48+5:302025-09-27T15:05:07+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 27 (ANI/TPS): The Gronis Committee, Thursday night, approved the appointment of former IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Major General David Zini as the new head of the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service). (ANI/TPS)
