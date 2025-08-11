“Days of Ruthlessly Killing or Hurting Innocent People Are Over!”: Donald Trump Announces Federal Takeover of DC Police, Mobilisation of National Guard

Washington DC [US], August 11 : US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that Washington, D.C. will be "liberated" today, with the city's police department placed under federal control and the National Guard deployed to tackle crime, reported CNN.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser questioned Trump's motives, noting that violent crime has decreased in the city, and expressed concerns about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol the streets.

The post comes despite a preliminary year-to-date comparison from Washington DC Police showing that 2025 crime numbers in the city are lower than last year's, as per CNN. Trump invoked the D.C. Home Rule Act to assert federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department, citing the need to "make our capital safer".

The National Guard will be deployed to support local policing efforts, with Trump emphasising the need for a tough approach to crime.

Trump also vowed to address homelessness in the city, promising to provide alternative housing options for those currently living on the streets, but raised concerns among homeless residents who fear being displaced.

Read Also | Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, proposes to meet him in person during UNGA in September

The announcement came after an assault last week on a well-known employee of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump is expected to announce the activation of hundreds of Washington DC National Guard troops this morning as part of his effort to address crime in the nation's capital, two US officials told CNN.

The DC National Guard forces are expected to be providing safety and security support to law enforcement, though one of the officials said many of the operational specifics still remain unclear, such as where they will be placed throughout the city, what their command-and-control chain will be, and for how long they will be activated.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are expected to be at the announcement with Trump, as per CNN.

As president, Trump has broad authority over parts of the city's affairs, including aspects of law enforcement. But he will need approval from Congress to exert control over Washington DC, in the way he says he wants to.

There are dozens of federal law enforcement agencies in the city that answer to the Trump administration, and the president has already ordered a surge of hundreds of federal officers to supplement the city's police department in some neighbourhoods, CNN reported.

Those include plans for scores of FBI agents to patrol the city's streets. Trump also has the authority as president to deploy the DC National Guard.

DC is managed under Home Rule, a 1973 law that gave Congress oversight and authority over the capital city but allowed district residents to have some control over how it is run, as per CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor