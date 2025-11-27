DC shooting suspect identified as Afghan national who entered US in 2021

Washington, DC [US], November 27 : Authorities have identified the suspect in the Washington, DC shooting that critically wounded two National Guard members near the White House, according to officials familiar with the case. The development comes as investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack in a high-security area of the capital.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the alleged shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in the United States in 2021. While his identity has been confirmed, officials are still working to verify aspects of his background, and the motive behind the assault remains unclear.

The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon during "high-visibility patrols" carried out by National Guard personnel near 17th Street and I Street NW, an area that sits close to several major federal buildings. According to authorities, the gunman emerged from around a corner, lifted a handgun, and opened fire on the two soldiers.

Other Guard members stationed nearby responded immediately, returning fire and prompting a swift security operation. The exchange of gunfire led to precautionary lockdowns at the White House and surrounding government offices as emergency teams secured the area and began assessing the threat.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and FBI Director Kash Patel said the injured Guardsmen remain in critical condition, underscoring the seriousness of their injuries. President Donald Trump later confirmed that the suspect was also severely wounded during the confrontation.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism and has designated it an assault on federal officers. In response to the heightened threat environment, the Trump administration has ordered an additional 500 National Guard personnel to reinforce security across Washington, DC.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially posted on X that the two individuals, identified as members of his state's National Guard, had died. He subsequently issued a second statement acknowledging that there were "conflicting reports" about their condition.

As the situation continues to evolve, officials say the two Guardsmen are still in critical condition at a DC hospital, where doctors are working to stabilise them. Their names have not yet been released, with authorities noting that families will be notified before any further information is made public.

