DCD Abu Dhabi delegation visits New Zealand, explores practices for advancing community quality of life

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], August 25 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Department of Community Development (DCD) - Abu Dhabi visited New Zealand to explore leading practices in advancing community quality of life.

The visit was centred around gaining insights into the experiences and initiatives aligned with the quality-of-life framework endorsed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The delegation was led by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD, and included Dr Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, Mazen Jaber Aldahmani, Executive Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at DCD, along with other senior leaders from various Abu Dhabi government entities.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with representatives from key New Zealand institutions to learn about the New Zealand Living Standards Framework (LSF). The LSF serves as a critical tool for government agencies to identify and prioritise the factors that most significantly impact quality of life. This framework guides decision-making processes and supports the implementation of initiatives aimed at improving living standards and enhancing the well-being of communities. The LSF is structured around four key pillars: financial and physical capital, human capability, the natural environment, and social cohesion.

The delegation also explored the mechanism used in New Zealand for integrating social priorities into public budget planning. By utilising advanced impact-analysis tools, these mechanisms help to ensure that decisions are well-informed and that specific criteria are established for effectively measuring and evaluating key indicators.

Additionally, the delegation was introduced to New Zealand's integrated data system, which plays a pivotal role in supporting both the government and researchers specialising in data analysis. This system provides critical information that supports decision-makers in achieving quality-of-life objectives and implementing effective plans.

The visit further included discussions on the social and economic framework that New Zealand uses to define and achieve desired living standards. This framework is designed to align with local and community needs, setting long-term goals based on aspirations for well-being and quality of life, and ensuring that data and metrics are readily available to all individuals and communities. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor