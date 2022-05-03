Dead woman bangs on coffin, leaves family members shocked at her funeral

A woman who died in a car accident shocked people after she knocked the coffin. The edceased identified as Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca interrupted her own funeral with shocked family members hearing a noise from her coffin at the service in the city of Lambayque in Peru last week.

According to the Daily Star, Rosa was pronounced dead at the scene of a tragic accident. Rosa and her brother-in-law were killed in the incident. Her three nephews were also seriously injured in the incident on Chiklayo-Pixie Road.

Following the incident, Rosa was placed in a coffin before her funeral on Tuesday, April 26. But when the funeral procession started, people soon heard a different sound. The sound was coming from the coffin. The people present were terrified. Rosa's relatives, who had carried the coffin on their shoulders, immediately put it down. They opened the coffin and saw that the woman was alive. "She opened her eyes and was drenched in sweat," said Juan Sengudo Cajo, a cemetery worker. I immediately went to the office and called the police. ' According to Metro, her family picked up the coffin and the woman was taken to Ferenafe Referential Hospital in Lambayek. Where Rosa started treatment. Doctors put Rosa on a life-supporting system. Because they saw that Rosa was very weak. But she died a few hours later.

Now Rosa's family is asking the health department to answer why Rosa was declared dead earlier. The woman's relatives said, "We want to know if she was alive yesterday when we took her for burial. How did that happen? We have a video of her pushing the coffin inside. ' Rosa's relatives said that she may have been in a coma after the accident. That's probably why the doctors thought Rosa had died. Police in Peru are now investigating the case.