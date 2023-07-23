Deadly bar fire in Mexico kills 11, suspect arrested

Mexico [Mexico City], July 23 : An instance of bar fire close to the Arizona border in the Mexican state of Sonora claimed the lives of 11 people on Saturday, reported CNN.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately lighting the bar on fire after being kicked out.

According to a statement from the Sonora Attorney General's Office, the fire started at the bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, close to the border city of San Luis, Arizona, at 1:33 a.m. on Saturday.

At a news conference on Saturday, Sonora's attorney general Gustavo Romulo Salas Chavez revealed that two of those killed were female Americans and a 17-year-old, CNN reported.

According to Chavez, Mexican authorities were still determining if the deceased woman also held Mexican citizenship.

According to the statement translated from Spanish, the person accused of starting the fire, who officials claimed had "a high degree of intoxication," threw an instrument containing fire at the bar's doors after he was kicked out from the structure by security personnel, reported CNN.

An investigation is underway. Further details awaited.

