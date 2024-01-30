Deadly blast targets PTI rally in Balochistan, leaves 4 dead

Quetta, Jan 30 A blast targeted a political rally organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday evening in Sibi district of Balochistan, resulting in at least four fatalities and several injuries, a media report said.

Babar, the Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital, confirmed the tragic incident, stating that four individuals lost their lives in the explosion, Express Tribune reported.

"We received four bodies from the spot of the blast," Babar disclosed, adding that five injured individuals were promptly brought to the Sibi hospital for medical treatment.

The explosion occurred as the rally, belonging to the former ruling party, was passing through the main Jinnah Road in Sibi. Police sources have attributed the incident to a bomb detonation, highlighting the vulnerability of political gatherings to such security threats, Express Tribune reported.

The deadly blast underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by political parties and their supporters in the region as they engage in public activities ahead of general elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemned the bomb blast that targeted its election rally. In a statement issued by a party spokesperson, deep sorrow and grief were expressed over the tragic martyrdom of party workers.

The PTI spokesperson denounced the attack on the peaceful election rally, attributing it as a grave failure of the caretaker provincial and federal governments.

"The state machinery is preoccupied with targeting PTI leaders and workers, including Founder-Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in baseless and fabricated cases," the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor