Deadly clash erupts between rival TTP factions over stolen bank loot

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 21 : New information has surfaced about a deadly confrontation between two factions of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), which resulted in the deaths of five militants in the DI Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, reported The Express Tribune,

According to sources cited by The Express Tribune, the clash occurred between the Gandapur and Marwat groups of the TTP. The violence led to the deaths of two members of the Gandapur faction and three members of the Marwat faction.

The conflict erupted over disagreements concerning the division of money obtained from bank heists. These two TTP factions had been involved in robbing bank vans along the Dera-Peshawar Road, Tank-Dera Road, and Daraban-Dera Road, as well as in the Daraban and Kulachi areas.

What began as a dispute over the distribution of the stolen cash escalated into an armed clash. Among the casualties was Sifat, also known as Ghazi Ashna, the commander of the Marwat group, along with his associate Naveed, alias Khanzala Ghaznikhel, and another companion.

The Gandapur group also lost two members. Reports indicate that the bodies of the deceased militants were buried at the scene by their comrades.

Sifat, Naveed, and their associates were sought by police in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank for various terrorism-related offences. A significant incident involving these TTP groups occurred earlier this month when militants seized an armoured vehicle carrying bank cash and five security guards at the DI Khan-Tank border, reported the Tribune.

The vehicle, which was transporting Pakistani Rs 50 million, lost contact with its headquarters, leading to its hijacking. Although a TTP social media page claimed responsibility and announced the release of the guards, the police could not confirm this due to a lack of information on the vehicle's location and the status of the cash and guards.

It's also worth noting that a similar incident occurred a month ago when another cash-carrying van and its staff were taken from the Daraban area.

