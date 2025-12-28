Deadly Stabbing Attack in Suriname’s Capital Leaves Nine Dead, Including Five Children

At least nine people, among them five children, were killed in a stabbing attack overnight in Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, according to police. The incident occurred between late Saturday and early Sunday, when a man allegedly attacked victims using a sharp object, killing four adults and five children.

A sixth child and one adult were seriously injured and taken to hospital. Police said officers were forced to open fire to stop the suspect, who was wounded in the legs, taken into custody, and is currently hospitalized.