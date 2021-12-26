Deal with Turkey, Qatar over Afghan airports’ management yet to reach

Kabul, Dec 26 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has said that they were yet to reach an agreement with Turkey and Qatar over the management of five airports in the war-torn nation, the media reported.

The Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation confirmed that discussions were underway with the visiting joint Turkish-Qatari delegation, Khaama Press reported.

"The joint Turkish-Qatari technical team came to Kabul on Thursday and held meetings with technical teams of the Islamic Emirate. These meetings will continue and in the near future they will reach an agreement in light of the country's national interests," TOLO News quoted Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesman of the Ministry, as saying.

The statement came after Turkey's state-run Anadolu News Agency had reported that the two delegations have reached an agreement on the issue with the Taliban.

Turkey and Qatar have agreed to manage the Kabul International Airport, Kandahar International Airport, Mazar-e-Sharif International Airport, Khost airport and Herat airport.

Afghanistan has 24 airports and reportedly Kabul, Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Khost airports are designed for international flights and the rest are for domestic flights.

International and local flights were suspended at the Kabul airport and across Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in August.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor