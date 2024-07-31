Death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh "will not go in vain": Iran threatens Israel

Tehran [Iran], July 31 : Iran offered condolences on the killing of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Iran's capital, Tehran and stated that Mujahid's death, who spent his life fighting against Israel, "will not go in vain."

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president, was killed in an attack.

"Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, expressed condolences and congratulations to Palestine and its allies on the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, offered condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of proud Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas in Tehran, to the great and proud nation of Palestine, the Hamas movement and all Palestinian resistance factions, as well as all resistance movements and nations and states supporting the Palestinian cause," according to the Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Further, Kanaani noted that a probe is underway by the relevant Iranian institutions to find out the dimensions and details of the incident.

He said, "Undoubtedly, the pure blood of the indefatigable mujahid, who spent all his life in the honourable fight and struggle against the usurping Zionist regime and in the path of liberating Holy al-Quds and the oppressed Palestinian nation from the clutches of the Zionist occupiers, will not go in vain."

Iran's spokesperson said that the 'martyrdom of our Mujahid brother will strengthen the close relationship between Iran and Palestine.

"The spokesperson of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus stressed, "The martyrdom of our Mujahid brother, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, will reinforce the deep and unbreakable bonds between the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear Palestine and resistance," the statement said.

Following this, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, also shared a message on X on the killing of the Hamas leader and stated, "The criminal, terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our territory and has caused our grief, but it has also prepared the ground for severe punishment."

Qatar also strongly condemned the killing and stressed that this killing and the reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs described this killing as a "heinous crime" and a violation of international and humanitarian law.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the assassination of the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, considering it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law," the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the assassination and reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace," the statement added.

Further, the Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism and criminal acts and expressed its condolences to the family of Ismail Haniyeh, his companion, as well as the State of Palestine and its people.

