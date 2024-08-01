Death of Indian fisherman: MEA lodges strong protest with Sri Lanka

New Delhi, August 1 India on Thursday summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to register a strong protest over the death of an Indian fisherman during a collision between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat five nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island, earlier in the day.

Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one lost his life and another is missing. Two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai. A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman.

The MEA said that the Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna have been instructed to "immediately rush" to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

"The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the incident. We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today," the MEA stated.

The ministry added that the Indian government has always emphasised the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner.

"Existing understandings between the two governments in that regard must be strictly observed. Utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence or resort to the use of force.

"Government attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen. Issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised regularly at the highest levels with the Sri Lankan leadership," it added.

