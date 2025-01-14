Death of Indian national in Russia: India calls for early discharge of remaining Indians from conflict zone

New Delhi, Jan 14 Reacting strongly to reports of the death of an Indian national in Russia, India on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indians currently serving the Russian Army in the conflict zones.

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Offering condolences to the family of the deceased, the senior diplomat stated that the Indian Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person. The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," he added.

The plight of Indians fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war is a key concern for New Delhi.

India has maintained that the recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian army in a conflict situation is not in consonance with the India-Russia diplomatic partnership, and has asked for the early release and return of all such Indian nationals.

Last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Moscow, Russia had decided to release and facilitate the return of all Indians fighting for the Russian army in Ukraine.

The breakthrough was achieved when PM Modi raised the matter at a private dinner hosted by Putin.

Over the last few years, over two dozen Indians are believed to have been forced into fighting the war against Ukraine after being tricked by agents into going to the country on the pretext of getting high-paying jobs.

"Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises," the authorities had confirmed, last year.

