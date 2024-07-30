China Flood Crisis: Death Toll Reaches Four Due to Heavy Rain

Changsha, July 30: Death toll in the torrential rain in China's Hunan Province has risen to four, while three people remained missing, local authorities said on Tuesday. The city of Zixing has received record precipitation since Friday due to the impact of Typhoon Gaemi, with 24-hour rainfall exceeding 645 mm at one spot, said the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deaths since Monday night were reported from four villages in Zhoumensi Town and Bamianshan Yao Township under the city, according to the headquarters.The rain has toppled or damaged the dwellings of 867 households in the city and caused 1,345 cases of road cave-ins.Officials said communications with many villages were unstable, making it difficult for timely updates on the situation.The city has dispatched more than 5,400 professional rescuers.A total of 11,379 people have been evacuated for safety concerns.

Also Read| Pakistan: Custody of Imran Khan, Wife Bushra in Toshakhana Case Extended by 10 Days

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor