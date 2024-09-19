Death toll from 2nd wave of communication device explosions in Lebanon rises to 14

Beirut, Sep 19 The death toll in explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon on Wednesday rose to 14, with injuries up to 450, said the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Explosions were heard Wednesday afternoon in Beirut's southern suburb and several regions in southern and eastern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security reports indicated that a wireless communication device exploded in Beirut's southern suburb during the funeral of four Hezbollah members, with similar explosions igniting fires in cars and residential buildings, resulting in several injuries.

Local media said the devices involved were identified as ICOM V82 models, walkie-talkie devices reportedly made in Japan. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Command issued a statement urging citizens not to gather near the sites of the incidents to allow medical teams to enter.

So far Hezbollah has not commented on the incident.

The explosions followed an attack a day ago, in which the Israeli military allegedly targeted pager batteries used by Hezbollah members, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals, including two children, and approximately 2,800 injuries.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah accused Israel of being "fully responsible for the criminal aggression that also targeted civilians", threatening to retaliate. Israel has not yet commented on the explosions.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Israel is at "the beginning of a new stage of the war" against Hezbollah.

