Death toll from Chile's mine collapse rises to two

Santiago, Aug 3 One of five miners trapped in Chile's El Teniente copper mine was found dead, bringing the death toll to two following a collapse triggered by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in central Chile.

The state-owned mining company Codelco confirmed that human remains were recovered during ongoing rescue operations with identification still pending, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This news hits hard," said Andres Music, general manager of the El Teniente division. "But it confirms we're following the right path in our rescue efforts."

Since the accident on Thursday, Codelco has halted production and begun clearing debris to reach the trapped workers. According to the latest update, crews had removed 2,450 tonnes of debris and advanced 21 of the 90-meter distance needed to reach the presumed location of the miners, where three underground shelters are located.

President Gabriel Boric said all national resources and efforts are focused on the rescue mission. "Our priority is supporting the families and keeping them informed every step of the way," he said.

El Teniente, the world's largest underground copper mine, lies 130 km south of Santiago at 2,300 meters above sea level. It employs nearly 4,000 workers and produced 356,000 metric tons of copper in 2024.

