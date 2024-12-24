Death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique rises to 120

Maputo, Dec 24 The death toll from Cyclone Chido, an intense tropical cyclone that made landfall in northern Mozambique, has risen to 120, with 868 people injured and more than 680,000 affected, according to the latest figures released by Mozambique's national disaster relief agency.

Northern provinces of Mozambique, including Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa have suffered extensive damage from heavy downpour, storms, and flooding caused by Cyclone Chido, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

The cyclone, which made landfall on December 15 with devastating downpours and storms, caused widespread destruction in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa provinces. More than 123,000 families, equivalent to 622,610 people, have been affected, and more than 140,000 houses were partly or completely destroyed, the national disaster relief agency noted.

Over 150,000 homes have been destroyed or partially damaged, along with 250 schools, 89 public buildings, and 52 health facilities. Nearly 110,000 students have been impacted, the INGD update showed.

In response to the displacement, the government has set up two emergency shelters, currently housing 1,349 people, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a social media post on Sunday, the INGD emphasised the severe impact of Cyclone Chido on the education and health sectors. "The Cyclone Chido once again highlights the vulnerability of social infrastructure to climate change and the need for resilient planning to mitigate future impacts," the post read.

Cyclone Chido formed over the southwestern Indian Ocean on December 5. After devastating Mayotte, a French overseas territory, it made landfall in Mozambique on December 15, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Authorities and international humanitarian organisations continue to appeal for support to address the urgent needs of affected communities.

Cyclone Chido is a tropical depression, characterised by a region of low atmospheric pressure over an ocean, accompanied by a circular wind pattern generated by thunderstorms. These systems exhibit maximum sustained wind speeds of 61 km/h or lower.

Should a tropical depression strengthen, it can evolve into a tropical storm, which is defined by wind speeds ranging from 62 km/h to 119 km/h. Winds exceeding this threshold classify the system as a tropical cyclone.

