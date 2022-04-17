Death toll from floods in South Africa rises to 443: Authorities

The number of people killed as a result of floods in the southeastern South African province of KwaZulu-Natal rose to 443, while 63 others still count missing, provincial premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

"We stand at 63 persons missing or unaccounted for. The death toll now stands at 443," Zikalala told a briefing, as quoted by South African news website IOL.

The floods were caused by torrential rains that started this past Monday. Many roads and infrastructure facilities in the province were destroyed or submerged along with houses, cars, shipping containers and oil tank trucks. According to local media, over 500 schools were closed and about 100 school buildings were damaged in the region. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor