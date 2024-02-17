Death toll from Gedera shooting attack rises to 2
By ANI | Published: February 17, 2024 11:26 PM2024-02-17T23:26:02+5:302024-02-17T23:30:08+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel] February 17 (ANI/TPS): A second victim of this afternoon's shooting attack at a bus stop near ...
Tel Aviv [Israel] February 17 (ANI/TPS): A second victim of this afternoon's shooting attack at a bus stop near Gedera has died, the Kaplan Hospital said.
Another four people are being treated in area hospitals.
The terrorist was killed by a soldier at the scene. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app