Death toll from Gedera shooting attack rises to 2

Tel Aviv [Israel] February 17 (ANI/TPS): A second victim of this afternoon's shooting attack at a bus stop near Gedera has died, the Kaplan Hospital said.

Another four people are being treated in area hospitals.

The terrorist was killed by a soldier at the scene. (ANI/TPS)

