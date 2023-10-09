Death toll from Hamas attack in Israel rises to 800, over 2500 injured

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 : The estimated death toll in Hamas attack in Israel and subsequent battles has jumped to 800, The Times of Israel reported citing uncorroborated Hebrew media reports

According to Israel Health Ministry, 2506 people injured have been taken to hospitals, including 23 who are in critical condition and 353 who are seriously wounded, The Times of Israel reported.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country. Israel has declared a "state of war" following Hamas's attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip.

He made the statement after an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Gallant said.

"We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.

Israel's Ministry of Energy ordered the suspension of the gas flow from the offshore Tamar gas field reservior, Israel's news agency Tazpit Press Service (TPS) reported. Operations at Leviathan continue to operate as normal.

In the statement, Chevron said, "Israel's Ministry of Energy ordered the suspension of the gas flow from the offshore Tamar gas field reservoir," according to TPS report.

Several people have been injured after rockets barrage Ashdod and Ashkelon. The Magen David Adom ambulance said that its medics were treating a woman in her 50s who was seriously injured due to rocket impact.

According to Magen David Adom ambulance service, it treated four people who were wounded as a result of rocket impacts in Ashkelon, including a 75-year-old man in serious condition, two men aged 55 and 30 in moderate condition, and one person who was lightly hurt.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli troops have regained control of all towns on the Gaza border. He said that the incidents of clashes between troops and terrorists in the past few hours have been "isolated," The Times of Israel reported.

Hagari said that three terrorists were killed by troops in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. According to him, one was killed in Be'eri, five were killed in Holit and Sufa and four were killed in Alumim. Hagari said that currently, there is no fighting in any of the towns.

Hagari said, "It is possible there are still terrorists in the area." He said breaches of the Gaza border barrier will be physically secured by tanks, which will be supported by combat helicopters and drones, The Times of Israel reported.

According to him, the Israeli army has evacuated 15 out of 24 towns on the border and will continue to evacuate the others in the coming day. He said Sderot will not be evacuated at this stage. He said some 4,400 rockets have been launched toward Israel since the fighting started on Saturday morning.

The IDF said that it is carrying out a fresh wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it is hitting targets that belong to Hamas terror group. According to the military, further details will be provided soon.

