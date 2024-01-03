Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 64

Tokyo [Japan], January 3 : At least 64 people were killed in the massive earthquake of 7.5 magnitude that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on Monday, Kyodo News reported. The rubble and severed roads still prevent search and rescue operations in the quake-hit regions.

The earthquake has caused structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. However, the full extent of the disaster caused by the powerful earthquake remains unknown.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of potential mudslides as intermittent rain is expected through Thursday in the disaster-stricken regions of the prefecture, where some villages continue to remain cut off, Kyodo News reported.

Japan's Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) were set to deploy helicopters to provide supplies to cut-off regions, with local authorities urging the central government to send SDF personnel for a disaster relief mission.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government had decided to increase the number of SDF personnel working in disaster-hit

He made the press conference a day after the Japan Airlines Co. plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft carrying relief material collided at Tokyo's Haneda airport, sparking concerns that the accident could hinder the delivery of supplies to the Noto Peninsula and its surrounding areas.

Kishida said, "Overall, we believe that there is no impact from the accident. Transportation of relief supplies to the areas has been progressing steadily," Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities said they had received information regarding several cases of people being buried alive or trapped under collapsed homes in the earthquake-hit regions where strong earthquakes have occurred.

On January 1, the earthquake was centred around 30 kilometres east-northeast of Wajima with a provisional depth of 16 km and registered the highest level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, according to the agency.

A level-7 quake is described as making it impossible for people to stand. The northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula has had restricted access for more than 24 hours after the earthquake. However, the Meteorological Agency of Japan on Tuesday cancelled all tsunami advisories along areas of Japan's western coast, according to Kyodo News report.

Following a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed the media that the location was no longer accessible due to a wrecked road, CNN reported. He stated that after flying over the peninsula, which is renowned for its agricultural and maritime beauties, officials in helicopters saw big fires, landslides, and damaged roads.

According to CNN report, Kishida had said, "To secure the route there, we are to mobilize all the means of transport, not only on the ground but also by aerial and marine transport. We have been making an effort to transfer goods, supplies and personnel there since last night."

