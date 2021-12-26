Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 47

The number of people who died in the massive floods in Malaysia has risen to 47 as of Sunday, authorities said.

Besides those confirmed dead, at least another five individuals have been reported missing, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said in a statement.

The number of displaced people due to the floods in the country had dropped to some 32,934 in five states as of 10:00 p.m. local time Sunday, according to the data from the Malaysian social welfare department.

The worst-hit state remains Pahang along the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, with over 17,000 people being evacuated to flood relief centers, followed by Selangor state with over 15,000 evacuated.

Meanwhile, the country's drainage and irrigation department warned of floods in the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31.

The flood prediction was issued following a significant weather forecast warning by the meteorology department for Dec. 25 until the end of the year, according to state news agency Bernama. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

