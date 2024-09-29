Death toll from Nepal's disasters rises to 104

Kathmandu, Sep 29 Landslides and floods sparked by incessant monsoon rains have left 104 people dead and 64 others missing across Nepal by Sunday, police said.

Nepal Police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki noted that 74 people had been injured in the disasters spelt by continuous rainfalls from Friday evening.

In the Kathmandu Valley, 48 deaths and 15 injuries have been confirmed, and 21 are still missing, Karki told Xinhua news agency.

"The rescue efforts are ongoing," the spokesperson said, noting the casualties may rise further.

As almost all the major highways have been obstructed due to floods and landslides, it will take at least three to four days to clear them, he added.

On Saturday evening, 14 bodies were recovered from two vehicles buried in landslides in Jyaple Khola of Dhading district along the Tribhuvan Highway that connects Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, said Prahlad Silwal, deputy spokesperson for district police.

One more passenger bus buried in landslides was being retrieved, Silwal told Xinhua.

In response to the disaster, Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology urged all the local governments to close the schools for three days starting from Sunday and decided to postpone all the examinations at the university level which were scheduled until Tuesday.

