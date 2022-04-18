Death toll from Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost rises to 44: reports

According to Khaama Press, the local officials of Khost and Kunar provinces confirmed that the Pakistani aircraft launched the airstrikes on different parts of the provinces, killing five children and a woman.

Officials of the Khost province said that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night.

In a statement, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Chief Spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid had said, that Pakistan should not test the patience of the people of Afghanistan or else should be ready to face the aftermath.

"We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one," Mujahid said.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its deep concern about reports of civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

"UNAMA is deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces last night. Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses," UNAMA tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the recent airstrikes.

