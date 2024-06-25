Death toll from shootings in Russia's Dagestan rises to 20

Moscow, June 25 The death toll from Sunday's attacks in southern Russia's Republic of Dagestan has risen to 20, the region's Health Minister has said.

"As a result of the terrorist attack in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent on June 23, 46 people were injured," Tatyana Belyaeva said on social media on Monday, adding that 20 people had been killed, including law enforcement officers and civilians.

The shootings occurred on Sunday at two orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in the coastal city of Derbent and Dagestan's capital city of Makhachkala, with previous reports indicating that 15 people had been killed and dozens injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monday to Wednesday were declared as days of mourning for the victims of the attacks.

