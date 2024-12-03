Death toll from Thailand floods rises to 25

Bangkok, Dec 3 The death toll from severe flooding in Thailand has risen to 25, with six provinces remaining inundated as water levels gradually receded, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Tuesday.

Over 664,000 households in 10 provinces have been affected by heavy rainfall and flash floods since November 22, and nearly 29,000 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed relevant agencies to step up disaster prevention and relief, preparing public health personnel, transportation, as well as machinery and equipment to assist people in the event of an emergency, according to deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan.

A moderate northeast monsoon combined with a low-pressure system moving across the lower South China Sea, southern Thailand, and Malaysia is expected to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the lower southern region, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Residents in affected areas were cautioned about potential flash floods and runoff over the next few days, particularly in foothills, waterways and low-lying areas, the weather authority said.

