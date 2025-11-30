Death Toll hits 146 in Hong Kong's deadliest apartment fire in decades

Hong Kong, November 30 : Authorities in Hong Kong said they have discovered 18 more human remains in the aftermath of the massive fire that tore through the Wang Fuk Court housing estate, raising the death toll to 146, Al Jazeera reported.

The blaze, Hong Kong's deadliest in more than 75 years, engulfed seven of the complex's residential towers over two days before firefighters finally extinguished it on Friday.

Shuk-yin Tsang, the head of the Hong Kong police casualty unit, told reporters at the scene that another 100 people remain unaccounted for and 79 were injured. The police had previously reported 128 deaths, with families assisting in the difficult identification process, as per Al Jazeera.

Cheng Ka-chun, who leads the police victim identification unit, said search crews have combed through four buildings so far, recovering bodies from apartments and even rooftops.

He added that the unit "cannot rule out the possibility of further fatalities", while the full search process across all burned buildings is expected to take three to four weeks.

More than 1,000 people gathered at the scene on Sunday to honour the dead. Many laid flowers or placed handwritten notes; others prayed quietly, according to Al Jazeera.

Public anger has been rising as more details emerge about longstanding safety concerns.

Residents had repeatedly warned authorities about fire risks and questionable construction practices at the complex. The buildings had been undergoing renovations since last year, and officials say bamboo scaffolding and flammable foam boards used to cover windows helped the fire spread rapidly.

Hong Kong officials announced late on Saturday that they had ordered the immediate suspension of work on 28 building projects undertaken by the contractor of the complex, the Prestige Construction and Engineering Company, for safety audits.

Three company officials are among at least 11 people arrested in connection with the blaze, according to local authorities.

Many of the 4,600 people living in the high-rise buildings are now housed in short-term emergency shelters or city hotels, and authorities are working on longer-term solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor